Evergreen Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $8,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,236,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,436,622,000 after purchasing an additional 555,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,473,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,253,584,000 after buying an additional 658,240 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $624,666,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $553,572,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,989,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,529,000 after acquiring an additional 260,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O opened at $57.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.62. The company has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $64.88.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2685 per share. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 328.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.42.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

