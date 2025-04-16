Evergreen Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,032,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned about 1.00% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $29,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 55,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $29.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.1578 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

