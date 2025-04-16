Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 7,183 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 375,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $11,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 116.4% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 123,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 66,700 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 52,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.15.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $976.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 67.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

