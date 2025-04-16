Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 2,242 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $59.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.98. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.1907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.