Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 2,242 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2025

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUFree Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $59.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.98. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.1907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

(Free Report)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.