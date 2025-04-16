Evergreen Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF worth $7,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $262,000.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TUA opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.62. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $23.40.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

About Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

