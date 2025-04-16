Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 25,921 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,921 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.7% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $20,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $163.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.45 and a 200 day moving average of $173.77. The firm has a market cap of $259.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Value ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.