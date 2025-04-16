Everest Management Corp. Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Everest Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 1.9% of Everest Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,521 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,882 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 312.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,384,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,674,000 after buying an additional 1,048,921 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,502.5% during the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,348,000 after buying an additional 839,150 shares during the period. Finally, Gemsstock Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,403,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $163.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.84. The stock has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $188.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

