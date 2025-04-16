Equinox Partners Investment Ma Acquires 33,531 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 33,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $125,070.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,937,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,227,438.23. This trade represents a 1.76 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Equinox Partners Investment Ma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 7th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 146,460 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $577,052.40.

On Friday, April 4th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 123,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $505,530.00.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 5,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:GTE opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.17 million, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gran Tierra Energy

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

