EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Acquired Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in EPAM Systems stock on March 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

EPAM stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.56. The stock had a trading volume of 628,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,326. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.97. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $138.15 and a one year high of $269.00.

Insider Activity at EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $277,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,009,174. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. StockNews.com downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.80.

View Our Latest Report on EPAM Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $173,053,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,906,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,181,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $510,053,000 after purchasing an additional 620,551 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,944,000 after acquiring an additional 429,644 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,304,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $538,778,000 after purchasing an additional 414,942 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email [email protected] to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.