Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Purchased by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,727 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 5,707,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,438,000 after buying an additional 152,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Enel Chile by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,933,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 18,334 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,512,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 38,783 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,112,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 270,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Enel Chile by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,256,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 451,482 shares in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enel Chile stock opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.99. Enel Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

