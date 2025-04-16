Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading Up 2.5% – Time to Buy?

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $756.00 and last traded at $750.42. Approximately 879,876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,376,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $732.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $973.00 to $928.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,012.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.34 billion, a PE ratio of 64.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $832.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $821.54.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,248,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,320,226,000 after purchasing an additional 475,530 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,382,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,389,651,000 after buying an additional 291,875 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,852,076 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,747,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,129 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,407,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

