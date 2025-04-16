Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $756.55 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $677.09 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $717.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $832.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $821.54.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,012.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.