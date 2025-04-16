EcoSynthetix (OTC:ECSNF) Shares Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

EcoSynthetix Inc. (OTC:ECSNF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.13. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40.
EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products worldwide. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard industry; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, and OSB to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.
