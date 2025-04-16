EAM Investors LLC Sells 4,524 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

EAM Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Mueller Water Products worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average is $24.22. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 21.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.23%.

In related news, Director Brian Slobodow sold 11,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $275,294.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,408.48. This trade represents a 60.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 17,092 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $457,552.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,464.53. This trade represents a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

