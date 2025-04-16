EAM Investors LLC Sells 40,493 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

EAM Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,493 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,113,000. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,298,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,034,000 after buying an additional 632,523 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $64,117,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,582,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,139,000 after buying an additional 294,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth $19,926,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SFM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $132.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SFM opened at $160.19 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $178.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.79.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 11,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.13, for a total transaction of $1,614,935.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,968,762.75. This trade represents a 16.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $488,379.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,070,304.26. The trade was a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,562,649. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

