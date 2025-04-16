EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,327,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.38% of Coastal Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Coastal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Coastal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Coastal Financial by 21.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Tisdel sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $126,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,454.42. The trade was a 10.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCB stock opened at $80.42 on Wednesday. Coastal Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $102.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). Coastal Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 14.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Coastal Financial from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Coastal Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Coastal Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

