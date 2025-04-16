EAM Investors LLC Makes New $5.97 Million Investment in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 213,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,000. Amer Sports comprises 0.8% of EAM Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Amer Sports by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amer Sports by 14,285.7% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Amer Sports by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amer Sports by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amer Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on AS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amer Sports from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amer Sports from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

Amer Sports Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AS opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.66. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Amer Sports had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Amer Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

