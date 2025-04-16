EAM Investors LLC Lowers Holdings in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY)

EAM Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,086 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.05% of Waystar worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAY. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Waystar in the third quarter worth about $204,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Waystar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,816,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Waystar in the 3rd quarter worth about $539,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Waystar during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Waystar by 701.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 56,834 shares during the period.

In other news, CMO Melissa F. (Missy) Miller sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $143,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 43,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,597.70. This represents a 7.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider T. Craig Bridge sold 182,914 shares of Waystar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $7,709,825.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 519,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,903,584.70. This trade represents a 26.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,411,461 shares of company stock valued at $528,743,995 in the last 90 days.

WAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Waystar from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Waystar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Waystar from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

NASDAQ WAY opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. Waystar Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.29 million. Equities analysts forecast that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

