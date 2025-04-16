EAM Investors LLC Invests $5.28 Million in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 70,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,284,000. BellRing Brands accounts for 0.8% of EAM Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.05% of BellRing Brands as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Encompass More Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $549,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 672,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,639,000 after purchasing an additional 70,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BellRing Brands

In other BellRing Brands news, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $239,814.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,218.68. The trade was a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $1,095,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 818,180 shares in the company, valued at $59,776,230.80. The trade was a 1.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,828 shares of company stock worth $16,917,365 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $75.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $80.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.36.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 130.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 6th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.13.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

