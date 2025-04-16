EAM Investors LLC Invests $4.64 Million in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 62.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 41,171 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 13.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Stifel Financial from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $124.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.71.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Stifel Financial stock opened at $85.66 on Wednesday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $73.27 and a twelve month high of $120.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Research analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.49%.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

