EAM Investors LLC Cuts Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

EAM Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.10% of Belden worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Belden during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Belden by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co increased its stake in Belden by 624.8% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden Price Performance

Belden stock opened at $94.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.07. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.90 and a 12-month high of $131.82.

Belden Announces Dividend

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Belden had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 8.06%. Equities analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Belden from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Belden from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Belden in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BDC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Belden news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 14,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $1,619,925.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,939,527.05. This trade represents a 11.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Leah Tate sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $275,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,599.11. The trade was a 9.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,428 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,774. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Belden

(Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.