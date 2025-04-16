EAM Global Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 100,115 Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.12% of Ceragon Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 178,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,333,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 426,760 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Ceragon Networks in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Ceragon Networks Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.60.

Ceragon Networks Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

See Also

