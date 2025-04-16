EAM Global Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 284,894 Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 284,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.43% of Redwire at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDW. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Redwire during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,621,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Redwire by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 35,519 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Redwire by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Redwire during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Redwire

In other news, major shareholder Park Lp Genesis II sold 150,000 shares of Redwire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $2,941,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,157,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,528,359.29. The trade was a 3.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 416,798 shares of company stock valued at $8,961,141 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Trading Up 11.6 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

RDW stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. Redwire Co. has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $26.66. The stock has a market cap of $765.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average is $13.21.

RDW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Redwire in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Redwire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redwire currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.71.

Redwire Profile

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

