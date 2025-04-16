DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $103.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DD. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DD

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD opened at $60.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.48 and its 200-day moving average is $78.72. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 98.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.