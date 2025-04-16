Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $372.92.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Duolingo from $410.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Duolingo from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citizens Jmp raised Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.79, for a total transaction of $3,478,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $2,924,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,054.96. The trade was a 99.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,868 shares of company stock worth $29,474,420 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,994,000. Taika Capital LP acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,697,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo stock opened at $325.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.30. Duolingo has a one year low of $145.05 and a one year high of $441.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 177.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.49 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duolingo will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

