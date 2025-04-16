DoubleVerify’s (DV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cannonball Research downgraded shares of DoubleVerify to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised DoubleVerify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

DoubleVerify stock opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.19. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $31.15.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $47,974.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,910.02. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,450,000 after purchasing an additional 19,684 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter worth $33,957,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,299,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,729,000 after acquiring an additional 10,696 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 973,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,694,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,034,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,264,000 after acquiring an additional 94,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

