DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.78.

DV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Bank of America raised shares of DoubleVerify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $47,974.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,910.02. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DV opened at $12.22 on Friday. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $31.15. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average of $18.19.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

