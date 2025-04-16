Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Stock Price Up 3.1% – Should You Buy?

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 4,050 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 14,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diversified Royalty in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Diversified Royalty Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $335.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04.

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 49.26%. The business had revenue of $12.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 million.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.

