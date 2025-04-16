Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.26, but opened at $78.62. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $78.67, with a volume of 914,278 shares changing hands.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.29 and a 200 day moving average of $48.18. The firm has a market cap of $682.55 million, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.68.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUGT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 122.8% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000.
The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.
