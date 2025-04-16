Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,006,854 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 197% from the previous session’s volume of 339,480 shares.The stock last traded at $58.31 and had previously closed at $57.64.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

