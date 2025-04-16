Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,410,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,688 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 0.9% of NewEdge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.51% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $152,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Capstone Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Capital LLC now owns 1,558,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,454,000 after buying an additional 15,989 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $529,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 17,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $9,710,000.

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $36.66.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

