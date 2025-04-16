DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.410-0.460 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $207.0 million-$209.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $208.6 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.850-1.950 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOCN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DigitalOcean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

Shares of NYSE DOCN opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.87. DigitalOcean has a 52-week low of $25.45 and a 52-week high of $47.02.

In other news, insider Bratin Saha sold 4,289 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $157,835.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 372,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,641.60. The trade was a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

