Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,114 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,610 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FANG. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 198,283 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,485,000 after purchasing an additional 43,361 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 631.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 37,246 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 146,870 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,008,000 after purchasing an additional 47,951 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 31,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 8,704 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $127.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.66 and its 200-day moving average is $165.69. The company has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.00 and a 52-week high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.07. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $219.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Frank D. Tsuru bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.51 per share, for a total transaction of $313,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,802.30. The trade was a 53.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

