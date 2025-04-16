DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Shares Down 4.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $147.81 and last traded at $148.99. Approximately 169,539 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 821,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 target price on shares of DaVita in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

DaVita Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 115.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,589,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,716,000 after purchasing an additional 275,284 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in DaVita by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 740,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,783,000 after buying an additional 82,326 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in DaVita by 17.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,846,000 after acquiring an additional 92,014 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 466,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,697,000 after acquiring an additional 57,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 446,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,726,000 after acquiring an additional 240,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

