David Walker Buys 42 Shares of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider David Walker acquired 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 354 ($4.69) per share, with a total value of £148.68 ($196.77).

David Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get British Land alerts:

On Friday, February 14th, David Walker purchased 41 shares of British Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 373 ($4.94) per share, with a total value of £152.93 ($202.40).

British Land Stock Performance

Shares of BLND traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 376.40 ($4.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,351,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,670,307. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The stock has a market cap of £3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55. British Land Company PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 328.20 ($4.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 467.80 ($6.19). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 360.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 377.25.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.