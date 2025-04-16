Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS) Stock Price Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.34 and last traded at $41.80. Approximately 94,933 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 63,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.95.
Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.41.
Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2242 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares
About Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares
The Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (WEBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ Internet Composite index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of the largest and most liquid U.S. Internet companies. WEBS was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.