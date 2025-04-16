Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS) Stock Price Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.34 and last traded at $41.80. Approximately 94,933 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 63,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.95.

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.41.

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2242 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares

About Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares by 1,512.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 17,223 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,500,000.

The Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (WEBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ Internet Composite index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of the largest and most liquid U.S. Internet companies. WEBS was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

