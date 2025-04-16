Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,100 shares, an increase of 6,475.0% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 593,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Daiichi Sankyo Trading Up 0.4 %

Daiichi Sankyo stock opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. Daiichi Sankyo has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28.

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Daiichi Sankyo had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Daiichi Sankyo will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Enhertu, a HER2 directed antibody drug conjugate; Turalio, a CSF-1R inhibitor; Vanflyta, a FLT3 inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-ITD acute myeloid leukemia; ferric carboxymaltose injection for treating anaemia; and Injectafer for the treatment for iron deficiency anaemia.

