DA Davidson Predicts Vertex’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:VERX)

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) – DA Davidson raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Vertex in a report issued on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson analyst W. Jellison now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vertex’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Vertex’s FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Vertex alerts:

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Vertex had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.90 million.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VERX. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Vertex from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vertex from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vertex

Vertex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $39.73 on Wednesday. Vertex has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $60.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 220.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of Vertex

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,361,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,447,000 after acquiring an additional 363,595 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Vertex by 5.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 582,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,424,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,121,000 after acquiring an additional 37,592 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,690,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,444,000 after purchasing an additional 253,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 933,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,932,000 after purchasing an additional 211,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vertex

In other news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 43,228 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $1,555,343.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749.36. The trade was a 99.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 53,843 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $3,041,052.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,229,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,428,435.36. The trade was a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.