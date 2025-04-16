Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CCRN has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.61 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.41.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.57 million, a PE ratio of -285.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,421,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,334,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 443.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,335,000 after buying an additional 1,048,605 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,170,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,264,000 after buying an additional 38,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,032,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,745,000 after buying an additional 92,114 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

