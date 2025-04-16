Critical Review: PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) vs. China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY)

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) and China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

PHINIA has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Zenix Auto International has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PHINIA and China Zenix Auto International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHINIA $3.40 billion 0.46 $79.00 million $1.75 22.57 China Zenix Auto International $271.18 million 0.20 -$61.16 million ($2.23) -0.46

Profitability

PHINIA has higher revenue and earnings than China Zenix Auto International. China Zenix Auto International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PHINIA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares PHINIA and China Zenix Auto International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHINIA 2.32% 10.12% 4.45% China Zenix Auto International -41.87% -40.07% -24.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.9% of PHINIA shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of PHINIA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PHINIA and China Zenix Auto International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHINIA 0 2 3 1 2.83 China Zenix Auto International 0 0 0 0 0.00

PHINIA currently has a consensus price target of $52.60, suggesting a potential upside of 33.19%. Given PHINIA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PHINIA is more favorable than China Zenix Auto International.

Summary

PHINIA beats China Zenix Auto International on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc. engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules. The segment also offers complete systems comprising associated software and calibration services, that reduce emissions and improve fuel economy for traditional and hybrid applications. The Aftermarket segment is involved in the sale of starters, alternators, and other new and remanufactured products, as well as maintenance, test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics solutions. It servs original equipment manufacturers of passenger cars, trucks, vans, sport-utility vehicles, medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, and buses, as well as other off-highway construction, marine, and agricultural and industrial applications. PHINIA Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

About China Zenix Auto International

China Zenix Auto International Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of steel wheels for commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: PRC Aftermarket Sales, PRC OEM Sales, and International Sales. The PRC Aftermarket Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to distributors. The PRC OEM Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to vehicle manufacturers. The International Sales segment manufactures wheels to distributors and vehicle manufacturers outside China. The company was founded on July 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Zhangzhou, China.

