CreativeOne Wealth LLC Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 101.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,374 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,001.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,529.6% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average of $23.00.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

