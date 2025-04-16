CreativeOne Wealth LLC Invests $2.13 Million in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 112,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $63,044,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 88,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 20,840 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 346.0% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 27,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 21,496 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 111,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

STWD opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 174.55%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.07.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

