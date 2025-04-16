CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $2.25 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 0.27% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,737,000. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 163,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 79,560 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth about $2,803,000. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $1,559,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of BATS PJUL opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $42.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average is $40.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.35 million, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.46.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

