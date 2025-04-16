CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $2.04 Million Stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $18.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.1703 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.