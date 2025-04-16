CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of O. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O opened at $57.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.62. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $64.88.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2685 per share. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 328.57%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on O. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BNP Paribas lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.42.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

