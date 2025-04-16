CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,582,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $637,394,000 after acquiring an additional 558,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $512,913,000 after purchasing an additional 199,054 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,826,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $432,721,000 after purchasing an additional 694,055 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,229,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $501,501,000 after purchasing an additional 187,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,858,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,452,000 after buying an additional 1,260,913 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Michael Sean Hanley bought 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.05 per share, with a total value of $270,187.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,817.40. This trade represents a 30.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $56.70 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $51.11 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.73 and a 200-day moving average of $77.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 129.47%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

