CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,452,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 1,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $985,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $545.00 to $547.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised Northrop Grumman from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $557.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.65.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE NOC opened at $529.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $418.60 and a 52 week high of $555.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $484.39 and a 200-day moving average of $491.76.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.12. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 10.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 29.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 3,750 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.65, for a total transaction of $1,783,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,243,053.80. The trade was a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $213,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,883.75. This represents a 65.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,505 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,182. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.