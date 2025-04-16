CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires 893 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMHQ. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $92,638,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,341,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,952,000 after acquiring an additional 381,123 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1,709.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 235,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,173,000 after acquiring an additional 222,325 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 386,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,073,000 after acquiring an additional 172,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,052,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,650,000 after purchasing an additional 144,450 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $88.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.26 and its 200 day moving average is $99.48. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $80.60 and a one year high of $109.79.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

