Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,056 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter.

TFLO opened at $50.55 on Wednesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.36 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.54.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

