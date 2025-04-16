Covestor Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 114.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 635.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FOLD opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

